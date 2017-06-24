Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna said he is dealing with an anxiety issue and is unsure when he will be available to pitch again.

Osuna disclosed his situation to reporters on Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after not pitching in a save situation for the Blue Jays. The hard-throwing right-hander said he's not sure whether he'll be available to face the Kansas City Royals on Saturday as he tries to work through his issues.

"I really don't know how to explain it. I just feel anxious. I feel like I'm lost a little bit right now," Osuna, who is from Mexico, said through a translator. "I'm just a little bit lost right now.

"This has nothing to do with me being on the field. I feel great out there. It's just when I'm out of baseball, when I'm not on the field, that I feel just weird and a little bit lost."

After Kansas City scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 5-4 victory on Friday night, Toronto manager John Gibbons said that Osuna wasn't feeling well, declining to discuss the matter further.

Osuna, 22, has 19 saves and a 2.48 ERA in 31 appearances this season.

"I wish I knew how to get out of this, but we're working on it, trying to find ways to see what can make me feel better," he said. "But, to be honest, I just don't know."