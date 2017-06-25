        <
          Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki, 43, becomes oldest to start game in center field

          2:59 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MIAMI -- Ichiro Suzuki has become the oldest player to start a game in center field since at least 1900.

          The 43-year-old Suzuki was in the lineup batting leadoff Sunday for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs.

          Suzuki broke the record held by Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who was a month younger when he started in center in 2002 for the Boston Red Sox.

          Suzuki, a member of the 3,000-hit club, reached on an error and scored in the first inning. He has played in 63 games this season, mostly as a pinch hitter, and began the day batting .209.

