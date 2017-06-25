In the fourth inning, Aaron Hicks speeds to rob Jonathan Lucroy of a base hit. Hicks would not return in the fifth inning and is expected to get an MRI due to tightness in his right side. (0:27)

NEW YORK -- New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks left the game Sunday with tightness in his right side and will get an MRI.

Hicks was replaced in center field by Mason Williams to begin the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Hicks ran a long way and twisted his body to catch a line drive by Jonathan Lucroy in the fourth inning, although it's not clear if that's when he injured his right oblique.

Hicks was 1-for-2 in the game, lifting his average this season to .290 with a .398 on-base percentage. Hicks has 10 home runs and 37 RBIs, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has said he should be an All-Star candidate.