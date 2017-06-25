        <
        >

          Cardinals send Dexter Fowler, Kevin Siegrst to DL, and call up Randal Grichuk

          5:28 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Dexter Fowler (right-heel spur) and left-handed pitcher Kevin Siegrist (cervical spine sprain) on the disabled list.

          The Cardinals recalled outfielder Randal Grichuk and right-hander Mike Mayers from Memphis and purchased the contract of first baseman Luke Voit from Memphis.

          Fowler had played just once in the team's past three games due to a quadriceps injury, going 0-for-4 in a loss Saturday. For the season, Fowler is batting .245 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs in his first season with the Cardinals.

          Siegrist, a reliever, has struck out 25 in 27 1/3 innings over 31 appearances this season.

          Grichuk's return comes after he was demoted all the way down to high-A ball in May to work on his approach at the plate.

          St. Louis also demoted outfielder Chad Huffman to Memphis on Sunday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.