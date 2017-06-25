The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Dexter Fowler (right-heel spur) and left-handed pitcher Kevin Siegrist (cervical spine sprain) on the disabled list.

The Cardinals recalled outfielder Randal Grichuk and right-hander Mike Mayers from Memphis and purchased the contract of first baseman Luke Voit from Memphis.

Fowler had played just once in the team's past three games due to a quadriceps injury, going 0-for-4 in a loss Saturday. For the season, Fowler is batting .245 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs in his first season with the Cardinals.

Siegrist, a reliever, has struck out 25 in 27 1/3 innings over 31 appearances this season.

Grichuk's return comes after he was demoted all the way down to high-A ball in May to work on his approach at the plate.

St. Louis also demoted outfielder Chad Huffman to Memphis on Sunday.