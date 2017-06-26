In the fourth inning, Aaron Hicks speeds to rob Jonathan Lucroy of a base hit. Hicks would not return in the fifth inning and is expected to get an MRI due to tightness in his right side. (0:27)

The New York Yankees placed outfielder Aaron Hicks on the disabled list Monday with a right oblique strain and activated outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the concussion DL.

Hicks was removed from a 7-6 loss to the Texas Rangers before the fifth inning; he injured himself on a check swing in the first inning. He was told that his recovery would take three to four weeks.

Ellsbury was set to play center field and bat sixth against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Second baseman Starlin Castro also returned to the lineup, batting second after getting a shot in his wrist Saturday. Manager Joe Girardi said the wrist has bothered Castro for six weeks, but he added that it's "not a serious injury."

The Yankees have lost 10 of 12. They began the day in a virtual tie with Boston for the AL East lead.

Ellsbury has been out since May 24 with a concussion after banging his head on the outfield wall while making a catch. He played his second minor league rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Ellsbury's first attempt to return from his concussion over two weeks ago was shut down when he began experiencing headaches again.

Hicks was 1-for-2 in Sunday's game, lifting his average this season to .290 with a .398 on-base percentage. Hicks has 10 home runs and 37 RBIs, and general manager Brian Cashman has said that he should be an All-Star candidate.

"It's very frustrating," Hicks said of the injury. "I want to be out there battling with my team. Now I can't do that."

The injuries are piling up. Designated hitter Matt Holliday was held out of the lineup Sunday due to issues stemming from an allergic reaction he had June 17 in Oakland, and left-hander CC Sabathia and first baseman Greg Bird are also still out.

Sabathia threw a 35-pitch bullpen Sunday, his first since he went on the disabled list June 15 with a left hamstring issue. Bird ran on the field for the first time since a setback to his right ankle injury during a minor league rehab stint.

The Yankees also recalled infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder and right-handed pitcher Ronald Herrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. On Sunday, New York optioned left-hander Tyler Webb and outfielder Mason Williams to the farm club.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.