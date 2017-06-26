Charlie Sheen has revealed himself as the owner of two of the most coveted pieces of Babe Ruth memorabilia, which will be sold Friday.

Sheen told ESPN on Monday that it is he who consigned Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring and an original copy of the sale document that sent the Bambino from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees to auction house Lelands.com.

Bidding on the ring has topped $600,000, which will make it the highest priced sports championship ring ever sold. The high bid on the sale document, which was the copy owned by Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert, has surpassed $400,000. The copy owned by Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold in 2005 for $996,000.

"I've enjoyed these incredible items for more than two decades and the time has come," said the actor who famously played pitcher Rick Vaughn in the "Major League" movies. "Whatever price it brings is gravy."

The items were purchased in the early '90s, and Sheen said he displayed them in a bar area in his house that he named after the slugger.

Sheen said he doesn't remember what he paid for the Ruth items -- it was sold to him by Josh Evans of Lelands, who is now selling them for Sheen -- but he will certainly come away with a profit.

It helps that Sheen kept most of his memorabilia, including the two Ruth items, in pristine condition, framing them in meticulous fashion in what he says was better than what he saw at the Baseball Hall of Fame itself.

Sheen said he enjoyed when people noticed the Ruth items in his house. He liked to tell them the story of how the Red Sox, after the 1919 season, sold Ruth to the Yankees for $100,000 and a $300,000 loan.

Sheen said his one wish is that it gets into the hands of a collector who enjoys it as much as he did and can share it with the world.

As for the ring, Evans calls it "insanely over the top."

"It's the greatest thing you can own from the greatest player in the greatest year," he said.

Sheen, perhaps, most famously was the initial buyer of the ball that went through Bill Buckner's legs in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series. He bought the ball in 1992 for $93,000 and sold it eight years later for $63,000. The ball sold again in 2012 for $418,250.