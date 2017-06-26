Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels has been activated from the disabled list and will start against the Cleveland Indians on Monday night.

Hamels has been on the DL since early May with an oblique strain. The left-hander is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA this season.

The Rangers also will get Joey Gallo back for Monday's game. Gallo had missed the team's past two games because of a hamstring injury.

Outfielder Drew Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. He homered for his first major league hit and also doubled Sunday in a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees. Robinson was called up from Round Rock on Saturday.

