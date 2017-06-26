The Tampa Bay Rays acquired shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria from the Miami Marlins in exchange for two minor leaguers, a source told ESPN on Monday.

Outfielder Braxton Lee and pitcher Ethan Clark will go to Miami in the deal, which is pending completion of physical exams. The Miami Herald was first to report the trade.

Adeiny Hechavarria has been on the disabled list since May 10 with an oblique injury. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Hechavarria, 28, signed with the Toronto Blue Jays out of his native Cuba as a free agent in 2010. He is considered an elite defender, and has a .255 career batting average and a .629 OPS over parts of six big league seasons with the Blue Jays and Marlins.

Hechavarria has been on the disabled list since May 10 with an oblique injury. The Marlins inserted rookie J.T. Riddle at shortstop and were looking to shed what remains of Hechavarria's $4.35 million salary this season. St. Louis and Baltimore were among the other clubs to express varying degrees of interest in him.

The Rays, third in the American League East behind Boston and New York, will most likely make room for Hechavarria at shortstop by shifting Tim Beckham over from the position to play second base.

Lee, a former 12th-round draft pick out of Ole Miss, was hitting .318 for Tampa Bay's Double-A Montgomery farm club this season. Clark, a 15th-round selection in 2015, is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA for Bowling Green in the Class A Midwest League.