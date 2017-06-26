        <
          Rockies put Carlos Gonzalez, Tyler Anderson on DL amid division trip

          7:40 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and left-hander Tyler Anderson on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

          Gonzalez, 31, has missed the Rockies' past three games due to a shoulder injury.

          He is batting .221 with six home runs and 20 RBIs this season.

          Anderson was placed on the DL after leaving Sunday's start after 2 1/3 innings with what was called a left hamstring cramp. Anderson had previously missed 3 1/2 weeks this season with left knee inflammation and pitched Sunday while wearing a brace over his left knee.

          The Rockies have lost five straight and are in the middle of a nine-game road trip against division rivals.

          They also reinstated right-hander Chad Qualls from the DL and recalled right-hander Jairo Diaz.

