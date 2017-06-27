Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon moved catcher Willson Contreras to first in the team's batting order for Monday, and the unorthodox move paid off.

Contreras delivered a leadoff home run against Washington Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez.

Maddon's move came as a surprise, as Anthony Rizzo has flourished in his new role at the top of the team's batting order. He also hit a homer in his first at-bat in the No. 1 spot.

However, Rizzo was 2-for-20 off Gonzalez going into Monday's game, so Maddon chose to let him watch an at-bat, hence Contreras' getting the first crack at Gonzalez.

Contreras and Rizzo have now both homered in their first career at-bat leading off a game. Rizzo did so on Tuesday.

The Cubs have used eight leadoff hitters, tied for the most in baseball. Maddon already indicated that Rizzo would be back leading off on Tuesday.

