CHICAGO -- The New York Yankees' growing list of injuries added another name on Monday as second baseman Starlin Castro was forced out of the team's game with the Chicago White Sox with what appeared to be a leg injury.

No immediate announcement was made to the nature of the injury or how long Castro may be out. He hurt his leg, trying to beat out a ground ball that ended the third inning. Castro had missed Sunday's game because of a cortisone shot to alleviate the nuisance of a sore right wrist.

Castro, 27, has had a first half that might make him worth of an AL All-Star selection. He is batting .313 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs. If he makes it, it would be his fourth time as an All-Star and first with the Yankees.

The Yankees were already without Aaron Hicks on Monday. Hicks was placed on the DL with a right oblique strain that could keep him out for three or four weeks. CC Sabathia, Greg Bird and Adam Warren are all also on the DL.

The Yankees' DH Matt Holliday missed his second game in a row Monday. The Yankees were trying to figure out what was wrong with him, as manager Joe Girardi said Holliday feels achy and under the weather.

Prior to Monday's game, the Yankees did get one player back as Jacoby Ellsbury returned from the DL after being shelved with a concussion.