CLEVELAND -- Indians manager Terry Francona left Cleveland's game against the Texas Rangers because he wasn't feeling well.

The team says Francona will not return to Monday's game but has given no other details.

Francona spoke at his usual media availability before the game and presented Rangers first baseman and former Indian Mike Napoli with his American League championship ring in a ceremony about 10 minutes before first pitch, but bench coach Brad Mills removed starter Carlos Carrasco in the fourth inning. It isn't clear when Francona left.

Francona was hospitalized on June 13 following a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field. He underwent a battery of tests and was released a few hours later. Francona returned to work the following night.

Francona, 57, missed a game in August after experiencing chest pains.