The Washington Nationals have agreed to a minor league contract with right-handed pitcher Francisco Rodriguez, according to ESPN's Buster Olney and multiple reports.

Rodriguez was released last week by the Detroit Tigers.

Rodriguez will report to the Nationals' minor league facility in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Francisco Rodriguez's 437 career saves are fourth all-time and the most among active pitchers. Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire

After saving 44 games with a 3.83 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched last year for the Tigers, K-Rod had a 7.82 ERA and seven saves in 25 1/3 innings this season in Detroit.

The Nationals' bullpen has struggled this season, with an ERA of 4.88, third-worst in the National League, going into Monday night's games. Shawn Kelley, Blake Treinen and Koda Glover all have gotten shots as the team's closer, with Kelley and Glover currently on the disabled list.

