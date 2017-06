Angels pitcher Ricky Nolasco leaves the game after 6 1/3 innings of work after taking a comebacker to the leg. (0:23)

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco exited Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after taking a comebacker off his leg in the seventh inning.

After a meeting on the mound with the team's trainer and manager Mike Scioscia, Nolasco left the game without allowing a run to the Dodgers in the first game of the Freeway Series.