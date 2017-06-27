Red Sox manager John Farrell is ejected for arguing a balk call and gets into a fiery argument with crew chief Bill Miller before leaving the field. (0:34)

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell was suspended one game by Major League Baseball and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Farrell will serve his suspension Tuesday night when Boston hosts the Minnesota Twins.

Farrell was ejected for arguing a balk call in the top of the seventh inning on Saturday. Third-base umpire Bill Miller, the crew chief, called a balk on Boston's Fernando Abad with Cameron Maybin on third, giving the Angels a run and a 5-1 lead.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia immediately came charging in, pointing to home plate when the balk was called. Kole Calhoun, the batter, stepped out, and home plate ump Ryan Blakney appeared to raise his hands, signaling time. Farrell came charging out.

"Time was called. Time was clearly called before the balk was called," Farrell said. "So that was the dispute."

The umpires then met for a minute or so and allowed the run. Farrell got in a heated argument with Miller -- with the two going nose to nose and spittle flying -- and was tossed for his first ejection of the season.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.