Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell was suspended one game by Major League Baseball and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Farrell will serve his suspension Tuesday night when Boston hosts the Minnesota Twins.

Farrell was ejected for arguing a balk call in the top of the seventh inning on Saturday. Third-base umpire Bill Miller, the crew chief, called a balk on Boston's Fernando Abad with Cameron Maybin on third, giving the Angels a run and a 5-1 lead.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia immediately came charging in, pointing to home plate when the balk was called. Kole Calhoun, the batter, stepped out, and home plate ump Ryan Blakney appeared to raise his hands, signaling time. Farrell came charging out.

The umpires then met for a minute or so and allowed the run. Farrell got in a heated argument with Miller -- with the two going nose to nose and spittle flying -- and was tossed for his first ejection of the season.

Farrell said on Tuesday that he wasn't surprised to hear about the suspension because he made "accidental contact" with Miller during the argument.

"My position, my stance, remains steadfast. I still firmly believe that time was called," Farrell said. "I wasn't arguing the balk. I was arguing the timing of it. I still stand by my side of the argument. Unfortunately, there was contact made."

Farrell said he didn't know if Miller faced any discipline from the league. Asked if he would like to see more public accountability, Farrell said, "That would be a choice I would make."

"I think there have been strides made in that way with the pool reporter able to go get postgame comments [from umpires]. Not too long ago that wasn't even allowed," Farrell said. "So, yeah, I guess I would. I think everyone in uniform would prefer that to be made public."

ESPN's Scott Lauber and The Associated Press contributed to this report.