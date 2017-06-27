Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers with an illness but is expected to return on Wednesday, the team said in a statement.

Francona was hospitalized on Monday night, for the second time in a month, but doctors have ruled out any major health issue at this point, the team said.

Doctors have ruled out any major health issues for Terry Francona at this point, and there's nothing wrong with his funny bone. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

Francona left the game against the Rangers because he wasn't feeling well. Francona was released from the hospital Tuesday, and the team says he will spend the rest of the day at home.

The 58-year-old manager was hospitalized on June 13 following a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field. He underwent a battery of tests and was released a few hours later. Doctors determined he was dehydrated, and Francona ended up managing the next day.

Last season, he missed an August game after experiencing chest pains.

The Indians said in a statement issued Tuesday that Francona was evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic and will continue to be monitored over the next several weeks to determine what is causing him to feel ill.

In a lighthearted note, the statement said that "Francona also wanted to express that medical personnel have not yet ruled out an allergy to Bench coach Brad Mills."

Mills will manage Tuesday night's game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.