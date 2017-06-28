Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera was fined an undisclosed amount by manager Pete Mackanin for trying to steal a base over the weekend despite being given a red light, according to a CSN Philly report.

On Saturday night Herrera was picked off first for the third out in the top of the sixth inning, with the Phillies trailing the Diamondbacks 3-2. Herrera came out of the game on a double switch in the bottom of the frame.

Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera was fined after a number of recent baserunning blunders. AP Photo/David Goldman

The Phils went on to lose 9-2.

Mackanin declined to confirm the CSN Philly report, saying only "Baserunning matters."

Herrera often has the green light to steal, but on several occasions recently he has ignored his coaches' signals.

Last Wednesday, he ran around third base coach Juan Samuel, who was giving him a stop sign, in an attempt to score the game-winning run. He was thrown out at the plate. On Thursday, he was picked off third base.

Though he has a 10-game hitting streak, Herrera was given the night off Tuesday against the Mariners.