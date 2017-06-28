MIAMI -- New York Mets right-hander Robert Gsellman has left his team's game at Miami after he pulled up limping as he tried to beat out a grounder in the third inning.

Gsellman grabbed the back of his left thigh as he approached first base and grimaced in pain.

Robert Gsellman has been one of the most durable of the Mets' starters. AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek

He was replaced on the mound by Paul Sewald to start the fourth inning Tuesday with the Mets trailing 3-2.

The injury-plagued Mets have already had five starting pitchers on the disabled list this season.

Zack Wheeler (biceps tendinitis) is expected back this weekend, but Noah Sуndergaard (torn right lat) аnd Matt Harveу (stress injurу tо thе right scapula bone) are out at least until thе end оf next month.