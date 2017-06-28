In the fourth inning, Robert Gsellman hits a little dribbler and has to exit the game with a hamstring injury after running to first. (0:37)

Another Mets pitcher left a game with an injury Tuesday night, and broadcaster Ron Darling speculated that the training regimen throughout Major League Baseball is to blame.

Right-hander Robert Gsellman left against the Miami Marlins after he came up limping after trying to beat out a comebacker. Gsellman grabbed the back of his left thigh and grimaced. He later was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain.

Robert Gsellman has been one of the most durable of the Mets' starters. AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek

"I honestly don't know what to think, because I've never seen anything like it -- ever," said Darling, who pitched for the Mets from 1983 to 1991. "It's a joke to watch this each and every night. There has to be a different way to train these athletes!"

Darling speculated that baseball's focus on weightlifting was contributing to the injuries, and he said that is not the proper way for baseball players to take care of their bodies.

"You know, if baseball -- and I'm not talking about the Mets -- if baseball at some point doesn't get these newbie trainers and get them in a room with some of the old trainers and people that took care of baseball players and how to keep them healthy and get them in a room and try to tap into some of their knowledge of how you train baseball players -- not weightlifters, not six-pack wearers, baseball players -- they're doing a disservice to their million-dollar athletes that they're paying. It's a joke to watch this each and every night."

Injuries have plagued the Mets pitching staff all season. The team has placed 15 players on the disabled list, including five starting pitchers.

They include:

Noah Syndergaard, partly torn lat muscle. Last pitched on April 30.

Matt Harvey, right shoulder injury. Last pitched on June 14.

Zack Wheeler, bicep tendinitis. Last pitched on June 19.

Seth Lugo, partly torn elbow ligament. First start on June 11.

Steven Matz, strained flexor tendon. First start on June 10.

Tommy Milone, sprained left knee. Last pitched on May 21.

While Darling did not single out the Mets, they have been part of the weightlifting-in-training trend across the majors. The team hired Mike Barwis as senior strength and conditioning coordinator in 2014. Barwis comes from a football background and was once director of strength and conditioning for the Michigan football team.

"Obviously, all the injuries that are happening, there's got to be a different way to train these athletes," Darling said. "I think they're bigger and stronger, not necessarily built to play 150 games or make 35 starts. That's a problem, but that's the nature of the sport."