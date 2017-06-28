        <
          SS Nick Ahmed has small fracture in right hand, says Torey Lovullo

          3:13 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed has a small fracture in his right hand and will undergo further evaluation, according to manager Torey Lovullo.

          Ahmed, 27, was hit on the hand by a pitch from St. Louis Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal in the eighth inning of Arizona's 6-5, 10th-inning win at home on Tuesday night.

          Ahmed is batting .251 with six home runs and 21 RBIs for the 50-28 Diamondbacks.

          Arizona trails the Los Angeles Dodgers by 1½ games for first place in the National League West entering Wednesday.

