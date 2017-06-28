Pedro Gomez explains how Miguel Montero's public criticism of Jake Arrieta is the latest crack in the armor of the Cubs. (1:23)

WASHINGTON -- One day after Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero blamed starting pitcher Jake Arrieta for a huge night on the base paths for the Washington Nationals, teammate Anthony Rizzo shot back at Montero saying it was a 'selfish' move.

"We win as a team, we lose as a team," Rizzo said during his weekly appearance on ESPN 1000. "If you start pointing fingers that just labels you as a selfish player. I disagree. We have another catcher (Willson Contreras) who throws out everyone who steals and he (catches) Jon Lester who doesn't pick over. It's no secret. Going to the media with things like that, I don't think it's very professional."

Miguel Montero is 0 for 31 throwing out would be base stealers this season. Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

The Nationals stole seven bases on Montero and Arrieta in their 6-1 win over the Cubs on Tuesday. After the game, Montero took out his frustrations on his pitcher.

"That's the reason they were running left and right today because they (Arrieta) were slow to the plate," Montero said. "Simple as that. It's a shame it's my fault because I didn't throw anyone out...It really sucked because the stolen bases go on me, but when you really look at it the pitcher doesn't give me any time, so it's just like yeah okay, 'Miggy can't throw anyone out' but my pitchers don't hold anyone on."

Montero is 0 for 31 throwing out would be base stealers this season, though he's always been known as a great pitch framer. That wasn't the case on Tuesday. According to ESPN Stats and Information, there were six pitches called balls on Arrieta which had a better than 75 percent strike probability. Last season he ranked third in getting extra strikes for his pitchers. This year he's 44th out of 66.

"He's frustrated," Rizzo said. "Obviously he's frustrated...It's the second time barking in the media and not just going to his teammates."

Montero sounded off last November about lack of playing time and communication with manager Joe Maddon. The two had dinner in spring training to straighten matters out and since then Montero has been a good teammate. That changed on Tuesday.

"You would think as a veteran, like he is, he would make smart decisions about it.," added Rizzo. "We win as 25 we lose as 25 and to call your teammates out via the press, what's the point?"