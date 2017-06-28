WASHINGTON -- The Chicago Cubs will designate catcher Miguel Montero for assignment, according to a source familiar with the situation, one day after he publicly called out starter Jake Arrieta for seven stolen bases off them by the Washington Nationals in a 6-1 loss Tuesday night.
"That's the reason they were running left and right today because they (Arrieta) were slow to the plate," Montero said after the game. "Simple as that. It's a shame it's my fault because I didn't throw anyone out.
"It really sucked because the stolen bases go on me but when you really look at it the pitcher doesn't give me any time so yeah, 'Miggy can't throw anyone out' but my pitchers don't hold anyone on."
Montero tweeted his reaction on Wednesday:
To the city of Chicago
Dear fans, today I say goodbye to the greatest fans. I want to thank you for the support.
It was an awesome ride. Winning the World Series was simply fantastic. Thank you to my teammates - good luck to everyone of you.
Thank you also to each staff member, it was an honor to play for the Chicago Cubs organization.
Chicago will always be in my heart
Miguel Montero
It's not the first time Montero, 33, has spoken out. On the day of the Cubs' parade to celebrate their World Series championship last season, he was critical of how manager Joe Maddon used him throughout the year while also questioning communication between the two. A spring training dinner cleared the air but apparently Tuesday was the last straw. After hearing his comments Tuesday, teammate Anthony Rizzo fired back at Montero.
"We win as a team we lose as a team," Rizzo said during his weekly appearance on ESPN 1000. "If you start pointing fingers that just labels you as a selfish player. I disagree. We have another catcher (Willson Contreras) who throws out everyone who steals and he (catches) Jon Lester who doesn't pick over. It's no secret. Going to the media with things like that, I don't think it's very professional."
The Cubs are calling up Triple-A catcher Victor Caratini to take his place, according to ESPN.com's Buster Olney.