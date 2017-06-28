CHICAGO -- The New York Yankees put DH Matt Holliday on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a viral infection. In his place, they have called up another top prospect, third baseman Miguel Andujar.

The Yankees have spent the past few days trying to figure out what is wrong with Holliday, who reported feeling like he had no energy. Holliday, 37, is hitting .262 with 15 HRs and 47 RBIs. Holliday's DL stint is retroactive to June 25.

Holliday joins first baseman Greg Bird, second baseman Starlin Castro, starter CC Sabathia and reliever Adam Warren on the disabled list.

Andujar, 22, has hit .312 between Double-A and Triple-A this season. He is likely to see some at-bats at DH and possibly third base.

The Yankees also announced that veteran Chris Carter has accepted an assignment to Triple-A Scranton. Carter is still owed $3.5 million by the Yankees.