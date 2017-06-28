CLEVELAND -- Indians manager Terry Francona is set to return after another health scare.

Francona has been cleared to manage Cleveland during Wednesday's game against Texas. The 58-year-old Francona says he has been fitted with a heart monitor, but doctors have ruled out any serious health issues.

Francona left Monday's game after he started to feel light-headed and his heart rate increased, the same symptoms he experienced when he was taken to the hospital following a June 13 game.

Francona was taken to Cleveland Clinic, where he spent several hours undergoing tests. He was sent home Tuesday and wasn't at the ballpark for a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

He was also hospitalized two weeks ago after a game at Progressive Field. Francona was released a few hours later and returned to work the following night. Last August, he missed a game after experiencing chest pains but was back the next day.

Bench coach Brad Mills ran the team in Francona's absence.