          Tim Tebow gets single in first game after promotion

          6:17 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Tim Tebow got his first Florida State League hit in his second at-bat with the St. Lucie Mets.

          Facing right-hander Connor Jones and batting eighth as the designated hitter, the former NFL quarterback chopped a clean single over Jones and into center field while leading off the bottom of the fifth inning with the Mets trailing 5-2 on Wednesday.

          The hit came on a 92 mph fastball from Jones, a second-round draft pick from the University of Virginia. The single broke an 0 for 11 hitless stretch for Tebow.

          Tebow struck out on three pitches leading off the bottom of the third. Jones fanned the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner with a curveball.

          The lefty hitter was promoted on Sunday from Class A Columbia, where he was hitting .220 in 64 games.

