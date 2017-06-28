Tim Tebow goes deep during the second game of a doubleheader for his new team, the St. Lucie Mets. (0:41)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Tim Tebow made a quick impression for the St. Lucie Mets.

The quarterback-turned-outfielder slugged a two-run homer in Game 2 of a doubleheader for the Florida State League team on Wednesday.

Take that, critics! In his first day up in high Class A, Tim Tebow has homered. Of course he did. Tebow had just three home runs in 214 at-bats in low A -- although after homering twice in his first three games there, he hit just one over his final 61 games. Maybe he's just one of those guys who rises to the moment! David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer

The lefty hitter was promoted Sunday from Class A Columbia, where he was hitting .220 in 64 games.

Tebow with a 2-run HOMER in the second to give the Mets the lead! #STLMets pic.twitter.com/ie7S8Ycihy — St. Lucie Mets (@stluciemets) June 28, 2017

Earlier Wednesday in Game 1 against Palm Beach, Tebow got his first hit for St. Lucie in his second at-bat with the team.

Facing right-hander Connor Jones and batting eighth as the designated hitter, Tebow chopped a clean single over Jones and into center field while leading off the bottom of the fifth inning with the Mets trailing 5-2.

The hit came on a 92 mph fastball from Jones, a second-round draft pick from the University of Virginia. The single broke an 0-for-11 hitless stretch for Tebow.

Tebow struck out on three pitches leading off the bottom of the third. Jones fanned the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner with a curveball.

Overall on the day, Tebow went 3 for 5 with a walk in the two games. The Mets also lost Game 2, 5-3.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.