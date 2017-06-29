WASHINGTON -- Reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant left Wednesday night's game against the Nationals after stepping awkwardly on third base after catching a pop up in the fifth inning.

Editor's Picks Theo: Montero cut after being 'bad teammate' Catcher Miguel Montero was expected to be designated for assignment by the Cubs on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases against the Nationals.

Bryant, 25, was limping badly after catching Matt Wieters' pop-up.

It took two trainers, with Bryant's arms around both of them, to carefully assist him off the field as he put little weight on the ankle.

The injury adds to an already busy day for the Cubs as they designated catcher Miguel Montero for assignment after his public comments criticizing pitcher Jake Arrieta the night before.

Some members of the team also visited the White House and President Trump.

Bryant was hitting .264 with 16 home runs before leaving.