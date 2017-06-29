Umpire John Tumpane says he helped keep a woman from jumping off Pittsburgh's iconic Roberto Clemente Bridge hours before the Pirates' Wednesday night game against Tampa Bay.

Tumpane, 34, talking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, said he was walking by after a jog and lunch when he saw the woman climb over a railing on the bridge, which is a few hundred yards from PNC Park.

"Obviously, that grabbed my attention," Tumpane said. "I asked a couple in front of me, 'What's this lady trying to do?' and they said, 'I don't know.' "

Tumpane, who worked Wednesday night's game as the home-plate umpire, approached the woman to ask what she was doing. He then hooked his arm around hers.

Umpire John Tumpane, at right with John Hirschbeck, said hopes to see the woman Thursday before leaving Pittsburgh. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

"You don't want to do that," he said he told her, before continuing to talk with the woman as he alerted a passerby to call 911.

Two other men helped restrain the woman so she couldn't jump.

"I told her, 'I didn't forget her, and we'd be here, and she's better off on this side than the other side,' " he recalled. "I just want her to know that."

Tumpane said he hopes to see the woman Thursday before leaving Pittsburgh.

"You never know what somebody's day looks like," he said. "It's a nice day, everyone's out for a walk, and somebody's not having the same day you're having. I was just glad to help."