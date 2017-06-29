Asdrubal Cabrera apparently has had a change of heart regarding his future with the New York Mets.

Five days after requesting a trade because the Mets moved him from shortstop to second base, Cabrera told the New York Post that he was backing off the demand.

Asdrubal Cabrera hasn't made an error and has helped turn five double plays since switching to second base for the Mets. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

"I always want to be here," Cabrera told the newspaper. "This is a great team. In that moment when I said that, I wasn't saying I want to get traded. I was just saying it didn't seem like they had a plan for me. ... If they've got a plan, they should tell me."

On Friday, Cabrera had said he wasn't happy with the move to second base, but on Wednesday night, after he hit a home run in the Mets' 8-0 victory over the Miami Marlins, he told the Post he's willing to play any position for the Mets.

"I like this team a lot. I'll be fine with playing second. I'm a professional player. I would like to stay here at any position. I just felt like I didn't have good communication with the team in that moment. Now we have to wait and see what happens," he told the newspaper.

The Mets moved Cabrera, 31, to second base because regular second baseman Neil Walker is expected to miss several weeks because of a hamstring tear.

Cabrera has been hot at the plate since the position change, which coincided with his return from a thumb injury that had sidelined him since June 12. He is 10-for-21 with a homer and two RBIs and has scored five runs.

In the field, he hasn't committed an error in his five games at second base and has helped turn five double plays.