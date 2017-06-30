Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout, who has been out after surgery on his left thumb, will be on the field Friday to take regular batting practice.

Manager Mike Scioscia said Trout has taken full swings in the indoor batting cage. "He swung the bat 100 percent and said it feels good," Scioscia said. "It's an important step (Friday). He'll hit on the field, get his batting practice underway and see how he responds."

Angels centerfielder Mike Trout was batting .337 on the season with 16 home runs and 36 RBIs before injuring his thumb on May 29 against the Marlins. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Trout suffered the injury May 29 against the Miami Marlins while making a headfirst slide into second base. He had surgery two days later to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament and dorsal capsule. The team initially estimated he'd be out six to eight weeks.

Trout, the reigning American League MVP was batting .337 with 16 home runs and 36 RBIs at the time of the injury.

He needs to see live pitching with some velocity while batting, and probably will play a few games in the minors before returning to the team full time.