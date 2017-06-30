Dustin Fowler's major league debut may have ended in unenviable fashion, but the Yankees' rookie outfielder vows that it will simply make his first at-bat that much more special.

Speaking from a Chicago hospital on Friday, Fowler told the New York Post that he'll battle back from a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. Fowler suffered the injury when he crashed into the first-base-line rail while chasing a foul ball in the first inning against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. A day after rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee, Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler told the New York Post that the surgery went well and he's focused on his recovery. Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports

With doctors worried about an infection, Fowler underwent surgery at Chicago's Rush University Medical Center.

"This is a journey I've gone through my whole life," Fowler told the Post. "Now I've got to work that much harder to get there. Maybe it will be a little more special this go-round." Editor's Picks Yanks' Fowler ruptures patellar tendon in debut Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler, making his major league debut, will require season-ending surgery after rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee when the rookie crashed into the rail on the first-base line.

Fowler was scheduled for his first plate appearance in the top of the second inning, so the quest to make that happen will serve as motivation throughout the rehabilitation process.

Fowler won't play again this season, but he appreciated his brief time in the majors.

"i'm glad I was there for one day," Fowler told the Post. "But I'm pretty bummed out I am not going to be there for the rest of the year."

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after Thursday's game that he believes an electrical box that was at the top of the short wall for the severity of Fowler's injury.

"I'm not blaming the White Sox, but it is something that needs to be inspected," Girardi said. "It should've been padded or not put there or put lower because if the kid doesn't hit the electrical box, he might still be hurt but my guess is he doesn't rupture his patellar tendon."

Fowler told the Post that he's always going to make an all-out effort to get to a ball hit his way and that "it was just kind of a freak accident that you can't really do anything about."

Girardi said Thursday night that he was in tears when the injury occurred, and Aaron Judge said he was sick to his stomach.

Fowler told the Post he's grateful for all of the support and that with the surgery behind him, he's focused on recovering.

"Everything is as good as it can be right now," Fowler told the Post. "I'm just going to take it day to day right now. [The tendon] ruptured, but they were able to put it back in place and there wasn't any other issues, so they said it's going to be a pretty positive recovery. They said I'd be out for about four or five months and then be ready for the spring."