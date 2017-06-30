Fans of goin' yard have been treated well this month.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak's dinger in Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox set the record for the most home runs in a month in Major League Baseball history.

Smoak's home run was the 1,070th MLB home run in June, breaking the previous mark set in May 2000.

The month record was tied earlier Friday, when San Francisco Giants outfielder Denard Span hit a leadoff home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Span's alsowas the 35th leadoff homer this month, which now is four more than any month in MLB history (31 in May 2016), according to ESPN's Stats & Information research.

The 2000 season had 5,693 home runs overall -- the most of any MLB season. This year's pace of 6,139 would smash that record.

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (27) and Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (24) -- both in the midst of phenomenal rookie campaigns -- lead their respective leagues in home runs this season.

There has been at least one player with a multi-homer game in all but one day this month (June 27). From May 30 to June 26, every day featured at least one multi-HR game, with the 28-day streak the longest in MLB history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Dodgers and New York Mets each have an MLB-best 50 homers in June -- the first time ever that two National League teams have hit 50 homers in the same month.