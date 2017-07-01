The Milwaukee Brewers-Miami Marlins game on Friday was briefly delayed in the bottom of the fourth inning after first base umpire Joe West was hit in the head by an object thrown from the stands.

The replay showed the object bounced off the back off West's head as he faced home plate. West called timeout and huddled with the rest of the crew and a member of the Miller Park security team.

West appeared to be fine and walked back to his base, with play resuming shortly thereafter.

West completed his 5,000th regular-season game as an umpire earlier this month. He has spent 40 seasons as an umpire and has worked two All-Star Games, 123 postseason games and six World Series, including last season's.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.