David Price's disagreements with the Boston media have extended to a Hall of Famer.

After pitching the Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night at Fenway Park, Price had a verbal confrontation with Dennis Eckersley, a color commentator for New England Sports Network, according to a report in The Boston Globe and confirmed by manager John Farrell.

A source told ESPN's Buster Olney the confrontation took place on the team flight from Boston to Toronto on Thursday night and was in reference to Eckersley's commentary on the NESN postgame show.

Farrell declined to offer details, but said he and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski met with Price before the Red Sox's 11-inning, 7-4 victory Friday night in Toronto.

"We did," Farrell told reporters, "and regarding the incident last night, that's being handled internally."

Eckersley has been filling in on Red Sox television broadcasts for Jerry Remy, who underwent surgery on Monday to treat a recurrence of lung cancer. Remy is hopeful of returning to the broadcast booth after the All-Star break. Known for his candid, straight-shooting and often colorful breakdown of the game, Eckersley is a frequent pregame and postgame analyst for NESN and has worked previously for Remy.

It's unclear what specifically about the broadcast angered Price, who allowed three runs in seven innings Thursday night but neglected to cover first base at one point in the fourth inning.

Last month, Price said he would no longer speak to the media on days when he doesn't pitch. He also blew up at a reporter from CSNNE.com earlier this season after a game in New York.

After that incident, Farrell said the Red Sox have stressed to their players the importance of showing "respect that [members of the media] have a job to do, but he also spoke about the need for the media to be accountable for things that are printed, tweeted and spoken on television and radio.

By his admission, Price had an inconsistent first season in Boston last year, culminating with a poor performance in Game 2 of the Division Series against the Cleveland Indians. After missing the first two months of this season with a strained left elbow, he has a 4.61 ERA in seven starts but has pitched well in his last two outings.