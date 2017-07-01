CINCINNATI - The Chicago Cubs are starting to get healthy. On Saturday, they activated infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist (wrist) from the disabled list and optioned outfielder Mark Zagunis to Triple-A Iowa. Zobrist is available to play against the Cincinnati Reds but won't start. Manager Joe Maddon said he'll be in the lineup on Sunday.

Additionally, Kris Bryant is back in the starting lineup after missing two games with a mild ankle sprain. Bryant stepped awkwardly on third base in Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals but has had a quick recovery.

Jason Heyward, out since June 18 with a hand injury, is a day or two away from beginning a rehab assignment and could be activated during the Cubs next home stand which begins on Tuesday.

However right-hander Kyle Hendricks, on the disabled list with his own hand injury, has been out since early June.

Nagging injuries have helped prevent the Cubs from making a move in the central division. They've never been more than four games over .500 or worse than two games under and they've been exactly .500 17 different times this season, including Saturday (40-40) which represents the halfway mark of the season.