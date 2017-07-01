NEW YORK -- The New York Mets have activated right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler from the disabled list and placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the 10-day DL with a bruised left hand.

The Mets announced the moves before Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, which Wheeler (3-5, 5.29 ERA) is starting. He missed the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was pitching well, with a 3.45 ERA, before getting hit hard in two consecutive short starts and going on the DL retroactive to June 20 with biceps tendinitis.

Conforto hasn't played since getting hit by a pitch in San Francisco on June 25. Multiple tests revealed no fractures. His move to the disabled list was retroactive to June 28, making him eligible to return on July 8.

After a sizzling start to the season, Conforto has cooled off lately. He's batting .285 with 14 homers, 41 RBIs and a .405 on-base percentage.

Conforto joined a long list of injured Mets on the DL, including starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Robert Gsellman, second baseman Neil Walker, closer Jeurys Familia, center fielder Juan Lagares and reliever Josh Smoker.

General manager Sandy Alderson gave several injury updates Friday, saying Walker and Familia are probably closer to returning than Harvey (right shoulder) or Lagares (broken left thumb).

Familia, who had surgery in May for a blood clot in his right arm, is about ready to begin a throwing program at the team's complex in Florida, Alderson said. Walker, out since June 15 with a partial tear of his left hamstring, will be fitted for a brace to stabilize the knee on his injured leg, the GM added.

Third baseman David Wright (neck surgery) is at least three to five weeks from beginning baseball activities and it's uncertain if he will return this season, Alderson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.