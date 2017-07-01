Rangers to try closer-by-committee approach

CHICAGO -- Unable to find reliable relief in the ninth inning, the Texas Rangers will try a closer-by-committee approach until further notice.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister announced the decision Saturday, one day after his team squandered a two-run lead in the ninth inning of an 8-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Texas leads the American League with 16 blown saves.

Left-hander Alex Claudio and right-handers Matt Bush, Jose Leclerc and Keone Kela are in the mix to close games. Bush (2-4) has assumed the role lately, but he gave up three runs in the ninth inning Friday for his fifth blown save.