Houston Astros pitcher David Paulino has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, it was announced Saturday.

Paulino tested positive for Boldenone, which is a violation of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately.

Paulino has started six games for the first-place Astros this season, going 2-0 with a 6.52 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 innings.