HOUSTON -- The New York Yankees' much-talked-about prospect, Clint Frazier, will make his major league debut on Saturday night against the Houston Astros in place of Aaron Judge in right. He will bat ninth.

The 22-year-old, right-handed hitter was the center of attention in spring training because of his long red hair that he finally cut after manager Joe Girardi strongly suggested he do so to try not to be a distraction to his new team. With Girardi's encouragement, Frazier will still try to be himself.

"I think if I clip my own wings, I'm not going to be able to play the way that I want to," said Frazier, who was on of the main pieces in trade last July that sent Andrew Miller to the Cleveland Indians. "I think for me, as long as I can be myself without being a distraction or cause harm to the clubhouse or the team, I think I'll be in good shape."

Frazier found out he was being called up on Friday night when Triple-A Scranton manager Al Pedrique gave him a stern talking to, reminding him to keep working on his game before telling him he was being called to the majors.

"It was a bittersweet moment," Frazier said.

Judge is simply receiving a day off after DHing the previous two games. Girardi said the 6-foot-7, 282-pound Judge is completely healthy.

Frazier was hitting .257 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 73 games at Triple-A.

Girardi said that Frazier learned from the hair episode in the spring. Frazier eventually shaved his head.

"I think he learned a lot," Girardi said. "Probably the biggest thing he probably learned if I had to guess was I want people to talk about me because of the way I play not because of the way I wear my hair or some things that may be perceived that I say or do."

In New York, Frazier knows there will be a lot of focus on him, whatever he does.

"The hair was taken a lot more seriously than I thought," Frazier said. "I meant no harm by growing it out. I was just under the impression that it was still following the rules. I needed to get called out to realize that I was the black sheep of the crowd."