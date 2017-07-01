Dave Roberts appears to be angry with the Padres for possibly stealing signs as he confronts Andy Green. This would lead to the benches clearing and managers Roberts and Green being separated by umpires and players. (0:34)

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received a one-game suspension for his actions during a bench-clearing argument with San Diego Padres manager Andy Green in Friday's game at Petco Park, Major League Baseball announced Saturday.

Roberts, Green and Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood have also each been fined an undisclosed amount. Roberts will serve his suspension on Saturday.

Roberts and Green were ejected from Friday's contest after a dispute in which Roberts shoved Green behind home plate.

Wood had yelled at Padres baserunner Jose Pirela on second base in the bottom of the first inning and gestured back at the plate, an indication he believed Pirela was giving pitch signs to a Padres hitter.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center, was ejected in the second inning of Friday's game against the Padres after a dispute in which he shoved San Diego manager Andy Green. AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Plate umpire Greg Gibson then issued a warning to both dugouts, and the inning was completed without incident.

Before the second inning began, Roberts went out to confer with Gibson, while Green spoke to another umpire. At that point, Roberts became agitated and, breaking away from the umpire, charged toward Green and pushed him.

Both dugouts and bullpens emptied before order was restored, and both managers were ejected.

Roberts then was restrained by Dodgers players and coaches as he hollered from his dugout toward the Padres' dugout.

Roberts is a former Padres coach and interim manager who is in second season as Dodgers manager. Green is in his second season as San Diego's manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.