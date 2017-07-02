Andrew McCutchen will remain the Pittsburgh Pirates' starting center fielder when Starling Marte returns from his 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension later this month.

Manager Clint Hurdle announced the decision on Sunday. The Pirates had removed McCutchen from center this offseason, shifting him to right field in favor of Marte. McCutchen then returned to center when Marte was suspended. Marte is eligible to return on July 18.

"Marte will come back as a left fielder," Hurdle told reporters.

McCutchen had a slash line of .250/.291/.423 (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) in 13 games as a right fielder this season. Since moving back to center field, he has raised those percentages dramatically to .282/372/495.

"We tried one thing, and it didn't work," McCutchen told reporters of the change to right field. "With everything that went on, it made it a little tougher to be able to do that. We have to go back to the drawing board, and now we're back to where we were in that past."