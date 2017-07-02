Zack Cozart shares the emotions he felt upon making the All-Star Game and why he will soon own a donkey, after a bet with Joey Votto. (1:40)

Zack Cozart is a first-time All-Star and expects to be a new donkey owner as well.

Cincinnati Reds teammate Joey Votto promised Cozart in spring training that he would get him a donkey if he made the National League All-Star team. Cozart made good on his end Sunday when he was voted as the NL's starting shortstop.

Cozart said he brings his son to a facility near the Reds' spring training complex and they feed the donkeys.

Cozart said on ESPN's Baseball Tonight that when Votto made the donkey pledge to him "it started off as just ha, ha, ha ... but it got real, really quick."

He said he expects Votto to fulfill his promise and now has to search for some land for the donkey to roam.

"Oh yeah, anybody that knows Joey Votto knows that donkey is going to be here," he said.

"This is happening, a legit, real donkey. No name picked out but that will be the next order of business, that's for sure," he said.

Votto also is on the All-Star team as he was included in the reserve selections.

Cozart has hit .322 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs in the first half.