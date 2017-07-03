Rays manager Kevin Cash watched from the dugout uncomfortably during Tampa Bay's 7-1 loss to Baltimore on Sunday -- and not only because the Rays played poorly.

Cash fractured his left foot and sprained his left ankle Sunday morning after stumbling on a railroad track while running through the streets of Baltimore.

Cash took a seat on the bench with his foot propped on a pail, rather than manning his usual post near the railing. He sent pitching coach Jim Hickey out to make a pitching change but insisted that the mishap would not hamper his ability to run the team.

He tried to downplay the injury, asking a cameraman not to take a picture of the boot he is supposed to wear.

"Pretty embarrassing, to be honest with you,'' Cash said after the game, as quoted on tampabay.com.

Cash said he sought treatment from the team trainers after limping back to the stadium, and X-rays revealed a fracture to his ankle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.