Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen critiques his team's fans for not giving enough votes for Justin Turner and Corey Seager to be named starters for the National League All-Star team. (1:00)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the National League's best record yet won't have any starters in MLB's All-Star Game.

And Kenley Jansen is putting blame for that on the faithful in the stands.

"I'll say it loud and clear again: It's the Dodger fans' fault," the closer said.

Starters are voted by fans online, and though the Dodgers will have four players at the All-Star Game next week in Miami, none of those will be part of the starting lineup.

Jansen will be joined by Clayton Kershaw, Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger. Others such as Justin Turner and Alex Wood could be added to the roster as injury replacements.