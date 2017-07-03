Bryce Harper reacts to hitting two home runs against the Cardinals and how this year's Nationals team is different from previous ones. (1:34)

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper said during a postgame interview with ESPN that there is "no chance" for him to participate in next week's Home Run Derby.

Harper will be in Miami for the All-Star weekend after being named a starting outfielder for the National League. Harper, now a five-time All-Star, led fan voting with 4.63 million ballots.

"Definitely humbled by fans, the way they treat me,'' Harper said.

Harper participated in the derby in 2013 and finished second. In 2015, he said he would not participate in any more until 2018, when Nationals Park hosts the festivities.

Harper hit two home runs in Sunday's win over the St. Louis Cardinals, as he went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.