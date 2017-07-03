Pat Neshek, the Philadelphia Phillies' representative for the 2017 All-Star Game, is a noted autograph hound who has already set his sights on his target for the Midsummer Classic.

"Zack Greinke," Neshek told reporters after being named to the National League All-Star team Sunday. "He's tough. Hopefully we can talk."

Neshek is now a two-time All-Star, and he picked up a slew of signatures during his first appearance in 2014.

He noted that Greinke can be a tough autograph to get, but the 36-year-old already has a plan for next week's festivities in Miami.

"I'll have my kid run over and get him," Neshek said. "It's going to be cool. My kid is a lot older now. He wasn't even 1 back then [in 2014]. He's 3½ now. He'll be able to watch guys hit home runs, and it will be really neat."

Neshek joined the Phillies from the Houston Astros at the end of last season. Calling himself a "salary dump," Neshek said he has cherished the chance to thrive in Philadelphia, with a 1.39 ERA in 35 appearances this season.

"To come here and get the opportunity to pitch big innings, it means a lot," Neshek said. "It's really hard to do as a middle reliever. I'm just thrilled. I'm kind of surprised, which you guys might not think. But for me, I didn't really think it was going to happen."