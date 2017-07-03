The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired catcher Miguel Montero from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Editor's Picks Theo: Montero cut after being 'bad teammate' Catcher Miguel Montero was expected to be designated for assignment by the Cubs on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases against the Nationals.

The Cubs are also sending some money to the Blue Jays to pick up some of Montero's salary.

The teams announced the trade Monday, five days after Montero was designated for assignment by the Cubs.

The Cubs parted ways with Montero after the veteran catcher publicly called out Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a loss Tuesday to Washington, saying that the ace right-hander and the rest of Chicago's pitchers "were slow to the plate."

Miguel Montero is 0-for-31 throwing out base stealers this season. Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

Montero said he later apologized to Arrieta, but Cubs president Theo Epstein and manager Joe Maddon both said Montero's comments necessitated a roster change.

Montero, who had a huge hit late in Game 7 of the World Series last year, hasn't thrown out any of the 31 potential base stealers against him this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He was hitting .286 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 44 games.

The Cubs host the Blue Jays in a three-game series starting Aug. 18.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.