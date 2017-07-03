Former NFL defensive back Sanders Commings indicated on Twitter on Sunday night that he has been released by the Atlanta Braves but said he hopes to continue his attempt to switch to professional baseball "elsewhere."

I would like to thank my hometown @Braves for granting me an opportunity to chase my dreams. Classy organization with a great future. 🙏🏾 — SANDMAN26 (@SandersCommings) July 3, 2017

Thank you for all the ❤️. I'm just beginning my career. I look forward to signing elsewhere. Everyday counts; Back to work tomorrow. — SANDMAN26 (@SandersCommings) July 3, 2017

FanRag Sports had reported earlier Sunday that Commings had been released. The Braves, however, have not yet announced a transaction regarding Commings. He has been playing for the Danville Braves, Atlanta's advanced Rookie League affiliate, and still appears on the roster on the team's website.

The Braves did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation that Commings had been released.

Commings, 27, agreed to a minor league deal with the Braves in February. In six games at Danville he was 2-for-13 (.154) with no home runs and one RBI. He had one extra-base hit (a double) and scored five runs. He started four games in the outfield, recording 11 putouts and one assist.

Before this year, Sanders Commings hadn't played organized baseball since high school. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Before this year, Commings hadn't played baseball since high school in Augusta, Georgia. He was drafted out of high school by the Arizona Diamondbacks but chose to play college football at Georgia.

Commings was a fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 NFL draft. He was released after two injury-plagued seasons with the Chiefs and turned his attention to baseball.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.