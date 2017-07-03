        <
          Travis Shaw leaves game after HBP on left hand, expects to play Tuesday

          5:33 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw left Monday's 8-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles after being hit by a pitch on his left hand.

          The Brewers later announced that Shaw was removed for precautionary reasons. Shaw has a bruised wrist and expects to play in tomorrow's game against the Orioles.

          Shaw was hit by a pitch from Baltimore's Wade Miley in the second inning. After being examined by the Brewers' trainer, Shaw remained in the game as a baserunner. He was replaced by Hernan Perez at third base to start the third inning.

          Shaw has 17 home runs and 60 RBIs -- the seventh-most in the NL -- this season.

